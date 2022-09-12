MIAMI, United States. – Starting in October, the Russian airline Nordwind Airlines will once again connect that country with the tourist destinations in Varadero and Cayo Coco, according to a report by tour operator Pegas Touristik.

A company communiqué indicates that the route to Varadero will start on October 1st and will have a frequency of four weekly flights on Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts, with capacity for up to 400 passengers.

Flights to Cayo Coco will start on October 2nd, with a frequency of three flights per week.

In a statement to the state agency Prensa Laltina, Juan Carlos Escalona, tourism advisor to Cuba’s embassy in Moscow, confirmed that other Russian airlines also will be flying to Cuba.

“We truly hope that other tour operators and airlines follow the example of Pegas Touristik and Nordwind Airlines. Cuba is ready for the return of Russian tourists,” stated the official.

Intent on sparking confidence among Russian tourists, Escalona revealed that before the end of this year, Cuba will have completed the necessary arrangements for accepting and servicing Russia’s MIR cards.

“Cuban and Russian experts are actively in contact about this matter,” stated the advisor to Prensa Latina.

Escalona added that, in September, a Cuban delegation will arrive in Moscow, headed by Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, to participate in the International Exhibition Forum on Leisure Tourism 2022.

At the forum, the campaign Unique Cuba will be launched. Its objective is to create demand and provide travel agents with general information that can ensure knowledge about tourist destinations in the Caribbean island.

This initiative –explained Escalona- also aims to promote the tourism product of the different regions of the island and mainly to maximize Havana, the keys, the Eastern part of Cuba, and legendary cities.

