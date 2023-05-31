MADRID, Spain. – Russian airline Aeroflot began to sell airline tickets to the Varadero resort. The flights, which are due to commence this July 1st, will have a starting frequency of twice per week, Thursdays and Saturdays, but a third flight might be added on Tuesdays starting in September 2023.

According to Aeroflot, as quoted on Cuba’s official media, flights will depart from Sheremetevo Airport in Moscow. And will be operated by Rossiya Airline, an Aeroflot subsidiary, on wide-body Boeing 777 aircrafts.

Recently, Dmitri Chernyshenko, co-president of the Intergovernmental Commission Cuba-Russia, announced during an official visit to the island that flights between Cuba and Moscow would restart in July of this year.

During his stay in the country and while meeting with Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, Chernyshenko stated that Russia expects to send up to half a million tourists per year to the island, to become the principal source of tourists in Cuba.

García Granda highlighted that Russia is among the four countries that send the most tourists to the island, and reminded everyone that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia sent as many as 178,00 visitors to Cuba.

According to official date, a total of 146,151 Russian tourists were welcomed in Cuba in 2020. By mid-2021, more than half of all registered tourists were Russian.

Direct flights between Russia and Cuba were suspended starting in March 2022 due to the sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The democratic world’s condemnation of Russia led to the cancellation of flights between that country and Cuba, forcing flights to Havana to make a connecting stop in cities like Istanbul.

Russian tourism is one of the great hopes of the regime to revive the sector and be able to meet its goal of welcoming 3.5 million tourists this year.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.