Russia’s Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) indicated that between 6,000 and 8,000 Russian tourists could be stranded in Cuba after the closing of European airspace to Russian aircrafts, one of the sanctions imposed on the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

The source also specified that between 3,500 and 4000 Russian travelers were stranded in Mexico and between 5,000 and 6,000 in the Dominican Republic. In total, Russian airlines will have to bring back home between 16,000 and 18,000 tourists.

The source also stated that Russian tour operators were beginning to operate flights from Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

“Before, the air route went over countries in northern Europe, Canada and the United States, and took over 12 hours. Now it takes longer to fly to Cuba, for example, going through Kamchatka –it takes one whole day- and what seems to be more important: it’s much more expensive. In addition, carriers must provide airports along the route for emergency landings, and there are very few airports available due to the sanctions that the European Union and North American countries have imposed,” stated the source.

On February 28th, Azur Air, Aeroflot, Air France-KLM and Royal Flight airlines, the principal companies that operate the Cuba-Russia itinerary, had cancelled reservations and flights due to the sanctions imposed by the EU and Canada against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

For the time being, only NordWind Airlines (which flies to Cayo Coco and Varadero) is keeping its flights to Cuba. The company has only one flight schedules for March 20th and one weekly flight to Matanzas.

ATOR issued a communiqué notifying the public that starting February 28th, the reservation system for countries like Cuba would not be available for any flight after that date.

The situation has also caused that a great number of Cubans have been stranded in Russia. Russia has become one of the destinations –among non-Spanish-speaking country- to where residents of the island travel the most.

Following the start of Russia’s attack on the Ukraine on February 24th, CubaNet journalist Orelvys Cabrera, who is in Moscow, talked to several Cubans who are stranded in Russia. The people he interviewed expressed that they are worried about the Russian invasion while they remain in a migratory limbo.

