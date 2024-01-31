MIAMI, United States. – Vladimir Komlev, head of Russia’s National Payment Card System (NSPK, by its Russian acronym), disclosed to the news agency RBC that his organization is in talks with the Cuban Government to allow the issuance of MIR cards by banks in the Island.

“We have spoken with Cuban colleagues and discussed the possibility of starting to issue MIR cards in Cuba. They have a RED S.A. payment system there. The technologies are a bit different for now. But in the same way, we are ready to share our standards, formats, systems so that they can also issue chip cards,” explained Komlev.

The incorporation of MIR cards, a Russian alternative to Western payment systems, could facilitate the Cuban regime’s transactions both nationally and internationally.

Komlev also highlighted that Cuba is not the only country with which Russia is seeking to cooperate in this area. ‘We have a number [of countries] in Southeast Asia with whom we are beginning to cooperate now. In some places, the tests are almost finished, we hope that now the expansion of the network will take place. For example, Laos. There are also a number of countries about which it is [too early to speak],’ he added.

On December 5, the press office of NSPK announced the start of accepting MIR cards at point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Cuba, a move that marks the beginning of a deeper integration of the Russian and Cuban payment systems.

Additionally, since March 2023, cash withdrawals with MIR cards have been enabled across the entire network of ATMs in Cuba.

On the other hand, in mid-December 2023, banking authorities in Sancti Spíritus clarified that MIR cards could not be used by Cuban citizens.

The information came to light in the official newspaper Escambray following statements made by Arelys Alfonso Valero, head of the Electronic Banking Department at the Credit and Commerce Bank Directorate in the province.

“The Russian MIR cards are international cards, issued by the Central Bank of Russia, and their use in the country will not have any implications for Cubans, but for Russian citizens, for tourists from that nation who come to Cuba,” the official specified.

According to Alfonso Valero, visitors can use these cards at ATMs to withdraw national currency at the current exchange rate and in operations at currency collecting stores to purchase the goods they desire; also, if they visit a hotel or need some service as tourists.

“The Russian cards will also not be issued to Cuban citizens, here we use those issued by the three national banks: Metropolitano for people living in Havana, those from BANDEC and BPA, to pay salaries, pensions and for the self-employed, among other segments,” she added.

The officer recalled that the MIR cards are added to other international cards such as Visa and MasterCard, which foreign citizens use throughout the Island for various financial operations.

The operation of the MIR cards on the Island is part of a process of “Russification” of the economy which initially seeks to offer Russian tourists more options when it comes to paying for services and also to be the payment platform for investors. The start of the process had been delayed several times. In 2022, the authorities guaranteed its operation before the end of the year, but it was not achieved.

