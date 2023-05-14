MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban regime and Russia signed last week a mutual Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the bilateral Investment Initiative that includes projects agreed to by both parties.

For Cuba, the document was signed by Assistant Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Commerce and Foreign Investment (MINCEX, by its Spanish acronym) Ricardo Cabrisas, while for Russia, the document was signed by Maksim S. Oreshkin, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation for Economic Affairs.

Quoted by the official news media, Ricardo Cabrisas stated that “these contacts and those sustained by the top leaders of Cuba and Russia are in correspondence with our excellent state of bilateral relations, and there is political will on the part of both governments to make quick progress in the realm of the economy and commerce, for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.”

The dialogue between both officials included topics on how to promote the participation of Russian investors in the implementation of Cuba’s Economic and Social Development Program until 2030, in the following sectors: energy, tourism, food production, civil aviation infrastructure, the agriculture and sugar industry, and the mining industry.

With the signing of this document, Maksim S. Oreshkin’s visit to Cuba came to an end.

In recent days, Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the Russian Duma (the low chamber of the Russian parliament) also visited Cuba at the invitation of the Cuban People’s National Assembly president, Esteban Lazo.

During his stay, Volodin indicated that his visit was “an expression of the excellent state of relations between the Russian Federation and Cuba.”

He also gave thanks for the welcoming he had received, and stated: “Contact between Vladimir Putin and Miguel Díaz-Canel energize the development of our cooperation, and our task is, jointly with members of Cuba’s parliament, to do everything possible to implement the decisions we have approved.”

It should be pointed out that Russia is the second trading partner of the Cuba regime, and the fifth world-wide.

