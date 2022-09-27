MIAMI, United States. – Well-known Polish soccer player Robert Lewandowski, center forward for Fútbol Club Barcelona – of Spain’s La Liga- stated recently that Cuba is one of the countries he would like to visit.

Lewandowski’s revelations were made on FC Barcelona’s official channel on YouTube.

“I would like to visit Cuba, Mexico and Canada,” said the Polish striker during the “90secondschallenge”, a space where players of the Catalonian soccer team answer questions from their fans.

The answer given by the Polish soccer player took many Cubans by surprise, both in the island and outside, due to the serious health and economic crisis the country is going through.

Social media users advised Lewandowski about what he would find once he arrived in the island.

“You will be honored to taste our delicious bread from the bodega, and before you return to Barcelona, we will give you a “revolutionary combo” for having come to Cuba, which includes: toilet paper, Perla-brand toothpaste, and six scrubbing pads with which to wash the dishes,” commented ironically on Facebook Héctor de Jesús Sánchez González.

“If he goes to the keys, that will be marvelous, but that is not Cuba. Cuba is the workers’ Cuba, not the tourists’ Cuba,” added Mabel Herrera Serrano.

Others, however, highlighted that Cuba can be a very attractive place for foreign visitors.

“The fact that we have problems does not mean that Cuba is not a nice place to visit. We can never lose our humility, nor lose sight of where we are from,” stated Alieski Ortiz Jiménez.

After his recent move to Barça, Lewandowski has become one of the greatest attractions of La Liga; he is already the highest goal scorer, having scored eight goals in six matches.

