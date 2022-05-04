MIAMI, United States. – The delegate of the Tourism Ministry in Matanzas, Ivis Fernández Peña, stated last Friday that “approximately 3,000 domestic and foreign tourists could participate in the upcoming May 1st march” in Varadero, according to the official outlet Girón’s Facebook page.

“Although at this tourist destination, the most important sun-and-beaches destination in Cuba, it’s customary for clients to participate in the annual parade, this year they will be able to join the staff of the hotel where they are staying in a more organized manner, and transportation will be provided free-of-charge,” stated this official at a meeting in Matanzas last Friday.

This May 1st “will be a beautiful celebration, a very colorful one, with recreational activities in urban spaces like the popular Parque de los Festejos; various sectors of the economy will be represented and their accomplishments will be highlighted, including those of the new private sector,” stated Fernández Peña.

The Cuban government official mentioned in detail that “this massive celebration” will be the first activity of the 40th International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022 which will be held between May 3rd and 7th in Varadero.

In February of this year, the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) announced it was making preparations for FITCuba 2022, which will be honoring Russia as guest country, in spite of the fact that most democratic countries in the world, led by the United States, Canada and the European Union, have issued sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

During the fair, there will be three simultaneous forums, to wit: business, technology and events, and incentives. At the same time, an expo fair featuring tourism entities and suppliers will be taking place.

“We have improved all tourist services in the country, and at this tourism pole much work has been done on accessible and sustainable tourism, on technology –like, for example, the Varadero Digital City project- and on everything that we can provide our clients in general,” stated Zulema Afá, events-organizer for the Plaza América Convention Center in Varadero.

In its effort to promote tourism, the Cuban government organizes or participates in sector fairs (in early February, Cuba participated in the tourism fair in Turkey). For that occasion, Cuban authorities stated that “without a doubt, tourism will once again stand out in people’s everyday lives, due to their resilience” and that the island was “very confident it would assert itself as one of the favorite tourist destinations in the Caribbean, with new modalities and an elevated quality of services.”

