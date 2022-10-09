MADRID, Spain. – “Cuba Is better than Maldives” is what Juan Carlos Espinosa, Cuba’s Tourism advisor to Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Georgia said last week at a meeting with entrepreneurs from the Kazakhstani tourism sector held at Cuba’s embassy in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

In his efforts to promote the island as a tourist destination, Escalona indicated that the island has “a world of impressions” it can offer to Kazakhstanis.

In a statement to the Spanish news agency EFE, Escalona stated that “Kazakhstan and Cuba are linked by very old bonds.”

“We want to use this opportunity so that Kazakhstani tourists can visit our country,” he added.

He reminded his audience that before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 10,00 Kazakhstani tourists had visited Cuba.

“Then, the pandemic came and everything stopped, but we are convinced that this number will increase,” stated Cuba’s Tourism advisor.

Juan Carlos Escalona explained, also, that tourists from Kazakhstan can reach Cuba through European countries such as Germany, France and Spain, since the airlines from those countries have regular flights to Cuba.

He also mentioned that Turkish airlines operate three weekly flights to the island.

In a statement to EFE, Cuba’s ambassador in Astana, Oscar Santana León, stated that “after the pandemic, many Kazakhstanis are beginning to travel to Cuba” and that he hopes the number of visitors will continue to go up.

In an effort to revive the tourism sector, the Cuban government has been promoting Cuba as tourist destination in various countries.

Last week, it promoted the marketing brand “Unique Cuba” during the Hola Mundo Mua event, in Shanghai, China.

During the previous week, the Cuban travel agency Cubatur conducted a marketing tour to also promote the “Unique Cuba” campaign in the Argentinian cities of Córdoba, Mendoza, Rosario and Buenos Aires.

