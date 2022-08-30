MADRID, Spain. – This coming September, the fauna refuge known as Ojo de Agua Monte Cabaniguán, in Las Tunas province, will open to the public, as part of the Cuban government’s plans to stimulate nature tourism.

This refuge, located in the Jobabo municipality, is the largest island reserve of cocodrylus acutus, also known as American crocodile and river crocodile, which can be seen in both wild and captive environments.

According to the Cuban News Agency (ACN, by its Spanish acronym), “the site is 56 land miles long, runs along the coastline of the Gulf of Guacanayabo, and in its estuaries, one can navigate in small boats”. In addition, “sport fishing will also be available” in the Gulf of Guacanayabo.

In its effort to enhance the tourism sector and to reach 2.5 million visitors to the island in 2022, the Cuban regime has been promoting nature tourism during recent months.

Last July, Ecotur Travel Agency staged the event Diversidad Biológica y Turismo (Biotur), in Holguín province.

During Biotur’s opening, tourism authorities stated that the event promoted an exchange of experiences and good practices between sector operators, businessmen, administrators of protected areas and local community leaders.

Also in July, the inauguration of a new, high-standards hotel was announced for this coming September, which will service the Tobacco Route in the San Juan y Martínez municipality, Pinar del Río province.

According to José Antonio Aguilera, tourism delegate in that province, “we are interested in tourists visiting us and sharing with the community, and that local development comes out the winner.”

