MADRID, Spain. – A delegation from Cuba’s tourism sector participates this week in the 43rd Annual Top Resa, a tourism professionals’ conference, as part of its strategy to attract visitors to the island.

During the event, the Cuba Única campaign is being promoted, the one presented last May at the International Tourism Fair FitCuba-2022, according to Prensa Latina.

According to the official news agency, “the campaign places Cubans at the center of the island’s attractiveness, and as the one factor that distinguishes this destination from others in the Caribbean.”

Last Tuesday, during the initial Top Resa activities, Cuba’s Ambassador to France, Otto Vaillant, and the Vice-Minister of Tourism, María del Carmen Orellana, inaugurated the Cuba stand at Porte de Versailles, the fair’s site.

At this gathering, travel agencies such as Cubatur, Cubanacán, Paradiso and Ecotur, the tour operator Havanatur and the hotel chains Gran Caribe, Gaviota, Cubanacán and Isla Azul, will promote “Cuba’s natural beauty, its rich history and culture and the hospitality of the Cuban people,” states Prensa Latina.

Prior to this, specialist Diana Rosa González had indicated: “At Top Resa we will work to communicate trust among French tour operators, within a global context that is still recovering from the pandemic and still surrounded by several crises, but certain that we are a safe and attractive destination that is recognized for the hospitality of its people.”

More than 30,000 tourism professionals are participating in the event, among them travel agencies, tour operators, hotel chains and representatives of airline companies and cruise lines.

Since Tourism Minister Juan Carlos García Granda made public at the end of 2021 that Cuba expected to welcome no less than 2.5 million tourists, Cuban authorities have kept presenting Cuba as a “tourism destination” in different regions of the glove, among them Canada, Uruguay, Italy, Turkey, India and Cambodia.

As part of its strategy to attract more visitors to the country, the Cuban regime is enabling eco-tourism as well. To that end, last Tuesday the International Nature Tourism Event (Turnat 2022) was inaugurated.

