MIAMI, United States. – Yesterday, Psiphon registered more than 1 million logins from inside Cuba, according to the managers of the platform, designed to circumvent censorship on the Internet.

“Yesterday, 1.389 million daily unique users accessed the open web from Cuba through the Psiphon network. Internet is on; circumvention tools are working. This figure continues to increase, with today reaching 1.238 million as of 12:00 EST (16:00 UTC)” wrote its developers on Twitter.

Psiphon uses VPN, SSH and proxy HTTP technologies to provide uncensored access to content on the Internet. The product’s web page explains that the network automatically configures “new points of access to maximize the chances of avoiding censorship.”

The platform has become one of the ways that Cubans have found to access the Internet after the regime blocked the main social media platforms in the wake of last Sunday’s massive protests that started this past Sunday, July 11th.

It has been practically impossible to access social networks like Facebook, WhatsApp or Telegram without using private virtual networks, the ones known as VPN, of which Psiphon is among the best known.

It should be noted that VPN services change the location of the user, which is what allows for the circumvention of censorship in countries like Cuba, where websites are blocked constantly.

A CubaNet team was able to corroborate that yesterday, access to Internet services was available for a few hours, but it was interrupted again in the evening by the tele-communications company (ETECSA, by its Spanish acronym), the state enterprise that holds the monopoly on accessing technology in the island.

