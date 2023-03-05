MIAMI, United States. – Portuguese hotel chain Vila Galé confirmed that soon it will negotiate opening two facilities in Cuba as part of its “international growth plans”.

In a statement given to Expreso, the travel and tourism publication, by Gonçalo Rebero de Almeida, Vila Galé’s executive president, he stated that one of the hotels would be located in Havana, and another one at a keys’ tourism destination.

“Soon, we will confirm details about our trip to Cuba, where we will be opening two hotel facilities: one in Havana and a second in one of the keys,” stated the administrator to the publication.

The news was revealed during the Lisbon Tourism Fair BTL 2023, which will run until March 5th, and where a Cuban delegation is participating.

Expreso indicates that “the Caribbean nation has come to the fair with representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, travel agencies, hotel groups and service providers.”

Founded in 1986, the Vila Galé Hotel Group is Portugal’s second largest hotel company, and ranks among the 169 major tourism sector companies in the world.

It features 39 Luxury hotels in the main tourist destinations in Portugal and Brazil, with more than 8,400 guest rooms.

On its website, Vila Galé states that its success is due to the close relationship among its employees, “who make up a solid team of workers that are passionate about the hotel business and about tourism.”

The Group features around 7,500 guest rooms, 15,000 beds and 3,000 employees.

In recent months, the island’s government has continued to promote tourism and hotel investments. However, the results fall far short from the main tourist destinations in the Caribbean region, like Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

In that respect, the post-pandemic period has not been at all favorable to Cuba as a tourist destination. Shortages, the pandemic, building collapses, explosions, fires, blackouts and people’s demonstrations have contributed to erasing Cuba from important promotional lists where it once was featured.

