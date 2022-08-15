MADRID, Spain. – Discova, a company that specializes in educational travel, located in Cancun, Mexico, opened an office in Havana yesterday. It’s part of the regime’s expansion strategy to revive the tourism sector.

According to the company’s director for the Americas, Simon Lindsay, who was quoted by Prensa Latina, the company can provide products that are both public and private property, contrary to other operators at the present time.

Villas and unique real state that is not available to a mass market will be part of Discova’s offer, according to Lindsay, who lived and worked for three years in Cuba.

Discova operates in other places in the continent, including Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

With the new Havana office, the island become the fourth Latin American country where Discova operates, the fifteenth country in the world.

Nature Tourism, another regime strategy

Although the statistics point to the contrary, the Cuban government is also gambling on Nature Tourism, to try to reach 2.5 million foreign visitors this year.

Late last July, it announced the inauguration next September of a new high-standards hotel for Cuba’s Tobacco Route in the municipality of San Juan y Martínez, Pinar del Río province.

Those facilities, which belong to the Islazul chain, aim “to allow people who wish to live and share the secrets of this culture, to participate in the different processes of this labor and interact with the tobacco growers.”

Also in July, Ecotur Travel Agency inaugurated the event “Biological Diversity and Tourism (Biotur)” in Holguín province, to the east of Cuba. Ecotur presented the main Nature Tourism products in that region, including Salto de Guayabó, in Pinares de Mayarí, and Cabaniguán Wilderness, the largest reserve in the world of the American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus), located south of Las Tunas province.

At the last International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, announced that this year the Turnat event, dedicated to Nature Tourism, would take place again between September 20th and 25th, in eastern Cuba.

Cuba Destination presented in other parts of the world

In the last year, Cuban authorities have presented Cuba as a tourist destination in several cities around the globe.

The most recent presentation was in New Delhi, the capital of India, during the First Annual Outbound Tourism Summit event, which took place in early August.

Also, Cuba has been presented as tourist destination at an event held at the Cuban embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital; in Montreal, Canada; at the 67th Reunion of the Regional Commission of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) held in Punta del Este, Uruguay; at the International Tourism Exchange (ITB, by its world-accepted acronym) in Milan, Italy, and in Turkey.

