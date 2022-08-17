MADRID, Spain. – Starting August 15, new customs regulations are taking effect by which Cubans’ capacity to import for non-commercial purposes increases.

Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN) reported Monday that, with the new measures, the quantity of items that can be imported by ocean and postal shipment, or by delivery in the island, will increase, and customs duties will decrease.

According to the new resolution, which was announced in late July, the number of some articles that a legal person can import increases, and the quantity of products exempt from import duty from among those whose value is established by weight, this will increase from 3.3 pounds to 6.6 pounds.

Included among the items that qualify for this quantitative increase are cell phones, computers, tablets, tires and wheel rims. Import of two generators (per person), as long as they meet voltage requirements and the purchase receipt is available.

Also, the value per pound of weight is lowered from US$20 to US$10, and reduces import duties payable for import of items to Cuba by 70%.

The Ministry of Finances and Prices (MFP, by its Spanish acronym) also plans to reduce customs duty payable in Cuban pesos for shipment of packages, since the total value of imported items -44 pounds- will not be taxed, only 30% – 37.4 pounds- will be, instead.

Aduana General de la República insisted that non-commercial imports effected by legal persons are those that take place on an occasional basis for personal, family or household use, imported in luggage, through shipments, or other authorized freight methods.

