MADRID, Spain. – Spanish hotel chain Meliá Hotels International inaugurated on November 16th its luxury hotel Meliá Trinidad Península. The facility, a five-star hotel, will be the largest and most modern hotel facility in Sancti Spíritus and Trinidad.

The hotel complex, located at Playa María Aguilar, features 401 guest rooms, between standard rooms and the exclusive ones in a section called “The Level”.

According to the hotel directors, it is a self-sufficient facility energy-wise, with a platform of 1,500 photovoltaic plates, a hot water system as part of that platform, while the Cuban people suffer long blackouts due to fuel shortages and poor governmental management.

Two days prior to its inauguration, Juan Pereira, the hotel’s general director, stated to the local news medium Escambray that “It’s a true professional challenge. I have managed other hotels, but this is my first inauguration.”

“We have a great product, including human capital and infrastructure, with standards that meet the requirements of our services. We will stamp the Meliá brand, as well as Cubanacán and Toscuba, in order to continue developing the tourism sector in the country,” he added.

Pereira also stated that the first guests come from the Canadian and European markets.

The luxury “innovations of Meliá Trinidad Península

Among the salient “attractions”, the chain mentions the select area called The Level, a personalized, private and intimate space to welcome families, couples or groups (18 years of age and older) with a “high level of services”.

In addition, and as an “innovation”, the classic guest room access card will be replaced by bracelets that will serve as keys.

Located in a privileged location, some 6 miles south of Trinidad, it features seven bars and seven restaurants, in addition to rooms for holding events, meetings and parties, and special attention to business groups.

Meliá continues to expand in Cuba

The Spanish firm, which operates hotels in Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Largo, Cayo Santa María, Holguín, La Habana, Santiago de Cuba, Varadero, Camagüey, Trinidad and Cienfuegos, aims to be operating 34 hotels in Cuba by the end of 2023, offering new experiences in urban as well as beach destinations, according to a review in Europa Press .

The next inauguration, following the Meliá Trinidad Península, will be the inauguration of Sol Turquesa Beach, a resort located in Holguín, on December 15th.

Starting in 2024, the hotel chain hopes to incorporate three more hotels to its Cuba portfolio.

Although hotel tourist occupancy in the island is extremely low, the regime continues to take its chances on the construction of new facilities, to the detriment of spaces for public health, education and housing in the island.

