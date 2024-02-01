AREQUIPA, Peru – InterCaribbean, an airline based in the Turks and Caicos Islands, will operate direct flights connecting Kingston (Jamaica) with Bridgetown (Barbados) and Havana starting February 6, 2024.

A report from Aviacionline indicates that the new route will enable connections between these destinations and the airline’s second hub in Barbados, facilitating access to the markets of the Eastern Caribbean and Guyana.

“We are proud to introduce this direct service, which is a direct response to the growing need to enhance travel connectivity in the Caribbean,” stated Trevor Sadler, CEO of the airline.

With the activation of the new route, both Havana and Kingston, with one or two stops, will be connected to Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Flights between Kingston and Bridgetown will commence on February 6th, with three weekly frequencies. The operation will use a CRJ 700 aircraft with a capacity for 70 passengers, offering 420 seats per week.

On the mentioned date, flights between Kingston and Havana will also start, with two weekly frequencies. The route will be served by an ERJ 145 with capacity for 50 passengers, providing 200 seats per week.

This expansion represents a doubling of the Cuban destinations offered to the Jamaican capital. Currently, there are two weekly flights from that territory to Santiago de Cuba.

The Caribbean airline is in the process of expanding its network of destinations and modernizing its fleet, aiming to become a significant operator in the region. In June 2023, interCaribbean announced its plan to acquire seven ATR 42-500 ex-TAROM aircraft from the Romanian state airline, each with capacity for 48 passengers.

This company operates 25 destinations in 17 countries from its two main bases in the Turks and Caicos Islands and Barbados. Additionally, they have a small base in Tortola (British Virgin Islands).

