MADRID, Spain. – The cruise ship Ambience, belonging to the British company Ambassador Cruise Line, with a 1,400-passenger capacity, will arrive in Cuba in 2023.

In the winter, the Ambience will sail on a long journey to the Caribbean and Cuba, according to CruiseNews magazine, a publication that reports on the cruise ship tourist industry.

The cruise ship’s itinerary includes the Norwegian fiords, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean.

The cruise ship features every possible comfort on board: two swimming pools, an elegant Indian restaurant, a steakhouse, a pub, cocktail-reception rooms and a library.

“The Ambience is a genuine and classic cruise ship, the type we know is very pleasing to the sector of the market to which we are pitching it,” according to the cruise ship director, Christian Verhounig.

The company has confirmed that all passengers and crew must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before departure.

Right after the re-opening of land and maritime borders on November 15th, the Norwegian ecological sailboat, the Statsraad Lehmkuhl docked in Havana on November 24th.

Cuban authorities stimulate the arrival of tourists to the country as another solution to the economic crisis. The arrival of cruise ships is a main source of foreign tourists to Cuba.

In August 2021, the Cuban government approved the construction of a cruise ship terminal in Havana Bay, as well as a luxury hotel in the old Customs building, located in Avenida del Puerto.

