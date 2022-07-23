MADRID, Spain. – Ecotur Travel Agency inaugurated this past Monday the event titled Biological Diversity and Tourism (Diversidad Biológica y Turismo – Biotur) in Holguín province, in eastern Cuba.

During the inauguration, Tourism authorities indicated that the gathering will promote the exchange of experiences and good practices between sector operators, businessmen, managers of protected areas and local community leaders.

As reported by Prensa Latina, the deputy delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Holguín, Yuset Vargas, indicated that “the gathering will connect important points in Holguín’s territory, starting with the seaside city of Gibara.”

Yoel Domínguez, director of Ecotur Travel Agencies’ Oriente branch, indicated that participants in the event will travel the route charted by Christopher Columbus in his navigation log during his first journey along Cuba’s coastline.

The event includes a colloquium about “the assessment of goods and ecosystemic services as an alternative for sustainable tourism development in northern Holguín.”

Ecotur also presented the main products of nature tourism in the region, among them Guayabo Falls, in Pinares de Mayarí, and the Cabaniguán Wilderness, the largest reserve in the world of the American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus), located south of Las Tunas province.

In recent years, in its effort to develop the tourism sector and reach the projected 2.5 million tourists to the island, the Cuban government has been promoting the category of sustainable tourism.

Last May, Elba Rosa Pérez, Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, announced that Cuba was implementing measures to develop sustainable and environmentally-friendly tourism.

In the meeting “For a Tourism that Is for Every Generation”, held in Varadero, she referred to the importance of tourism for the economic progress of the country, and stated that Cuba has “the potentials” to develop sustainable tourism.

