MADRID, Spain. – Asian hotel chain MGM Muthu Hotels inaugurated in recent days a 5-star facility in Villa Clara, the Gran Muthu Cayo Santa María.

Located 437 yards from the beach, the facility has 846 villa-style suites “that allow spectacular vistas of the Caribbean Sea and tranquil views of the gardens and swimming pools,” according to Excelencias Cuba.

In addition, it is an all-included facility, has two swimming pools, a sports area, a gym, a children’s club and one of the largest cigar lounges in the area.

The hotel chain, headquartered in Portugal, “is growing rapidly in Cuba,” and “has won the hearts of its guests in some of the best vacation destinations, like Cayo Guillermo, Varadero and Holguín,” states Excelencias Cuba.

Last year, the company incorporated its seventh tourist facility with the management of the Almirante Hotel in the Guardalavaca tourism pole, in Holguín province.

Prior to its inauguration, Rafael López, General Director of the Asian company in the island, noted that the hotel complex featured 514 guest rooms, a spa with four massage rooms, several swimming pools and a Jacuzzi equipped with hot-springs treatment.

MGM Muthu Hotels, which now owns eight hotels in the island, will continue to expand to eleven hotels in the near future, according to tourism authorities in the island.

The MGM Muthu Hotels chain, headquartered in Portugal, owns more than 50 hotels worldwide, including facilities in Spain, France, England, India and Scotland.

Last November, Cubadebate announced that a new hotel would be constructed in Santa María del Mar beach, east of Havana. This facility is also a 5-star hotel, and features 750 guest rooms.

In the meantime, Cubans continue to be affected by housing problems which, according to statements made by the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel, “are due to a shortage of construction materials.”

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.