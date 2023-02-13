MIAMI, United States. – The body of the Camagüey taxi driver, who has been reported missing on February 3, was found dead, according to Cuban activist Yamilka Lafita and others close to the case on social media. Lafita is also known as Lara Crofs

“From the first moment, I felt lots of empathy for this case, I only prayed that God would help him; after surviving in Cuba for so many years and to be still working, fate could not have in store for him such a sad end,” wrote Lafita on her Facebook page.

The activist also lamented the present wave of violence in the island. “Every day there are news about Cubans being assassinated, in most cases the reasons are to steal valuables from them,” she said. “Today, the people of Camagüey cries over the death of another victim of this wave of violence that has no end,” she added.

Cánovas Adán was hired on February 3rd by two young men and one woman to go on a trip, stated to CiberCuba a female individual close to the victim who did not want to be identified.

Allegedly, the start of the journey was at the Camagüey Bus Station, but the destination is still not known. That same day, when the victim’s family tried to contact him via telephone, the phone messaged that it was “turned off or outside coverage range.”

Later on, Cánovas Adán’s family filed a missing person’s report with the National Revolutionary Police (PNR, by its Spanish acronym); they did not find his whereabouts until Wednesday, the 8th.

The news has shaken Cuban public opinion; it joins the news of another murder also in Camagüey province during the last week. That second murder was the femicide of a 17-year-old young woman, Leidy Bacallao, which took place last February 4th; she was killed by her ex-husband inside the police station at the People’s Council of Camalote, in the Nuevitas municipality.

Also in Camagüey province, Yudel López Álvarez was murdered; he had been reported missing on February 1st, and later found dead.

López Álvarez, the father of two teenagers, was murdered in order to steal his cellular phone and his bicycle-taxi with which he worked. Liuty álvarez, a relative of the victim, wrote on his Facebook page “He was killed in Camagüey by two heartless thugs with no feelings or scruples without knowing they were destroying a family.”

“He was stabbed until he was left defenseless, then they took him to a house and there killed him in the most inhumane way imaginable. They place his body in a bag with a rock, and threw him in the river. The crime was discovered because the killers were selling his three-wheel cycle in Vertientes, and they were caught,” stated José Luis Tan, a journalist from Camagüey, who contacted someone close to the victim.

Reports are more frequent every day on social media about robberies in plain daylight in the middle of the street, the seizure of mobile phones, purses and backpacks, also of gender-based murders, or simply to steal from the victims. In spite of this, Cuban authorities keep silent about it and hide the official statistics about violence.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.