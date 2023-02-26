MADRID, Spain. – This February 22nd, Mexican airline Magnicharters inaugurated the Monterrey-Havana-Jardines del Rey route.

On its inaugural flight, “Mexican travel agents and tour operators traveled to the keys north of Ciego de Ávila to familiarize themselves with the services and amenities of the Jardines del Rey tourist destination,” according to Prensa Latina.

According to official news sources, the organizers will implement a four-day program to familiarize participants with hotel and non-hotel products in this destination, including Coco, Guillermo, Paredón Grande and Antón Chico keys.

The new itinerary, with a biweekly frequency (Wednesdays and Saturdays), will have Viajes Cubanacán as main partner who will work jointly with the Mexican tour operator Viajes Bojórquez, together with Enjoy Travel Group and Skedio.

With these biweekly flights, Cayo Coco will welcome a total of 49 flights, most of them originating in Canada and Russia.

Recently, Giovani Reyes, Marketing Director of Enjoy Travel, indicated that Mexico represented 6% of tourism to Havana. For 2023, the plan is to expand this to 30%.

Reyes stated about this new route: “We want to bring Mexican tourists to Cuba. We believe that Monterrey could very much boost this objective so that in one year we can change those numbers.”

Founded in 1994 and with a fleet of 12 Boeing 737 aircrafts, Magnicharters presently operates flights from Cancun, Merida and Mexico City to Havana and Holguín.

Cuban authorities have been trying to attract Mexican tourism to the island since December 2021, promoting Cuba as an “attractive destination”.

However, according to statistics from the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI, by its Spanish acronym), between January and September 2022 only 20,857 Mexican tourists arrived in Cuba, a number far lower than the 40,000 the regime was expecting.