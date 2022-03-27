MADRID, Spain. – Mexican airline Magnicharter announced a special promotion for April 2022 of a Havana-Merida itinerary.

According to Travel Trade Caribbean, the airline will offer a luggage allowance of 22.4 pounds carry-on, and 50.7 pounds in checked baggage.

Magnicharter, owned by Grupo Aéreo Monterrey S.A., will fly Havana-Merida every Friday during the month of April.

Magnicharter’s fleet operates 12 Boeing 737 aircrafts whose cabins have been modified for greater passenger comfort and their airplanes are under constant and rigorous maintenance processes that certify quality and security standards. In addition, they are operated by a professional team of highly skilled personnel, as stated on the company’s website.

Founded in 1994 and consolidated as a tourism company in Mexico, at present it operates eight weekly flights to Cuba from the Mexican cities of Merida and Cancun.

The Havana-Mérida route, which presents a great opportunity to get to know the Cuban capital and also Mérida –known as Yucatán’s White Villa – Villa Blanca – thus joins the chain of charter flights operated by the Mexican tour operators’ pool composed of Enjoy Cuba, Viñales Tours, Viajes Bojorquez and Proturs.

According to Travel Trade Caribbean’s information, tour operators aim to diversify the tourism destinations that are operated from Cuba and Mexico, as well as “to promote new tourism destinations for Mexican families, couples and friends, traditionally principal tourism markets to the Caribbean island.”

However, thanks to Magnicharter’s deals, Cubans who travel to México as “travel mules” in search of merchandise they can resell in Cuba, will have greater possibility of bringing into Cuba larger numbers of products, which are usually cleaning and personal items, appliances, clothes and medications.

This is one of the reasons why there is such a high demand for appointments to request travel visas at Cuba’s Embassy in Mexico.

