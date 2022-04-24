MIAMI, United States. – Meliá Hotels International, the foreign hotel chain with the largest presence in Cuba, announced the opening in 2023 of its first hotel facility in Sancti Spíritus province.

It’s the Trinidad Peninsula, a 4-star-plus category hotel that will operate as an “all included” facility. It’s already under construction some 6.2 miles from Trinidad’s Historic District.

With a total of 401 guest rooms, Meliá Trinidad Península will become the largest hotel facility in Sancti Spíritus, a province that already features the Trinidad del Mar, the Ancón and the Costasur hotels.

According to the province’s daily news outlet Escambray, the hotel “is at the stage of finishes and trims, a process that will take almost the whole year due to the magnitude of the investment.”

Irán Pérez Cruz, the construction’s rep for Empresa Mixta TosCuba S.A. stated to Escambray that the central structure of the construction has been finished, and that work still goes on in the application of veneers, carpentry and landscaping of gardens and shrubbery in the hotel’s extensive outdoor grounds.

Construction, undertaken by Empresa de Construcción y Montaje Sancti Spíritus, revealed that to build the Meliá Trinidad Península, more than 35,000 cubic meters of concrete have been used, cast at a local production plant.

With this new facility, Meliá will consolidate its position as the foreign company with the greatest number of hotels in Cuba. At present, the Spanish hotel chain operates 40 hotels in Cuba, located in Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Largo, Cayo Santa María, Holguín, Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Varadero, Camagüey, Trinidad and Cienfuegos.

Due to its close relationship with the Cuban regime through state companies like GAESA and GAVIOTA, Meliá has been frequently criticized by the Cuban exile community, which has mobilized in cities like Orlando, Miami, New York, Milan, Rome and Barcelona, among others.

