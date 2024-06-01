MÉRIDA, Mexico – The Meliá Trinidad Península Hotel has been releasing contaminated water onto a mangrove ecosystem for over a month, reported Radio Sancti Spíritus on its social media.

The report explains that the “release of waste into a mangrove ecosystem is having a negative impact on this coastal vegetation, as well as on the flora and fauna of the area,” which has raised alarms among the provincial environmental authorities.

The release appears to be due to a blockage in one of the registers of the “treatment system managing waste from the Meliá Trinidad Península Hotel to the oxidation lagoon in the Las Piñas area.”

Specialists from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA, by its Spanish acronym) have reported the issue to the “Provincial Delegation of Hydraulic Resources, which was responsible for the project that has been in operation for just over a year.”

However, “so far, the waste spill has not been resolved, and for approximately a month it has been causing damage to the mangrove ecosystem and its biodiversity: crabs, fish, and waterfowl are victims of the pollution.”

In this way, drivers and vacationers on a section of the road connecting the town of Casilda with the southern beaches “are affected by the stench of contaminated water.”

On a positive note, the report highlights “the constant concern of locals and visitors expressed to the press and environmental specialists for a swift resolution of the waste spill.”

The luxurious Meliá Trinidad Península hotel was just inaugurated last November. The five-star facility is the largest and most modern in Sancti Spíritus and Trinidad.

The hotel complex, located at Playa María Aguilar, has around 401 rooms, including standard rooms and those in the exclusive The Level section.

