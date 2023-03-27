MADRID, Spain. – German luxury cruise ship, the MS Hamburg, arrived this week at the port of Antilla, in Holguín province, after visiting Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba.

The ship, operated by the Hapag Lloyd Company, arrived with an estimated 350 tourists on board, and were received “to the rhythm of conga drums”, according to the official media.

Cubatur director in Holguín, Ricardo Rojas Mastrapa, stated to the Cuban News Agency (ACN by its Spanish acronym), that among the local excursions planned for the travelers are: a tour of Aldea Taína and Museo de Sitio Chorro de Malta; a visit to the Eastern Cuba aboriginal cemetery, the most famous one in the island, located at Yaguajay Hill; and a visit to a farmer’s home, a cigar factory and a stop at Guardalavaca Beach.

Following its stop in Holguín, the cruise ship will continue its itinerary to the country’s capital.

Last February 8th, luxury cruise ship Club Med 2 arrived in Havana, flying the French colors. Club Med 2 is part of the Club Med consortium, and specializes in the “all-included” modality, is high-end and focuses on families and couples. It was the third cruise ship to arrive in Cuba during the present tourism high season.

The arrival of cruise ships is one of the Cuban regime’s hopes for the recovery of the Tourism sector. As to the arrival of tourists, 2023 started with numbers that were lower than the ones the country’s leaders expected. This year, the regime is aiming at the ambitious goal of welcoming 3.5 million foreign visitors.

Of the 2.5 million tourists that the Cuban government expected would arrive in Cuba, only 1’614,087 visitors came. Of these, 1’585,712 arrived by air, while the rest arrived via yacht or cruise ship.

