MIAMI, United States. – Mexican airline Magnicharters, a subsidiary of Magicun and Magnibus consortia, flew to Cuba for the first time this Monday, according to the portal Travel Trade Caribbean.

The arrival of Magnicharters to “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport in Varadero opens a new travel route between this tourist destination and the city of Cancún, with two weekly flights –Mondays and Fridays- throughout the month of October.

Magnicharters flights to Cuba are being organized by Viajes Bojorquez, Viñales Tours, Proturs and Enjoy Cuba, tour operators with rep offices in the Caribbean island.

According to Travel Trade Caribbean, “these new flights are in addition to those scheduled by the [also] Mexican airline Viva Aerobus, launched last month with charter flights through the Merelys Tours tour operator, originating in Cancún and flying to Cayo Coco in Ciego de Ávila province once a week every Thursday.”

Viva Aerobus, a low-cost Mexican airline headquartered at Monterrey International Airport, also renewed its flights from Mexico City to Varadero once a week on Saturdays.

It’s worth mentioning that the first Viva Aerobus flight arrived in Varadero after months of inactivity due to the pandemic on September 23rd, with only 21 passengers on board, a little more than 12% capacity.

Tourism sector specialists explain that, due to the flight being the first one to be scheduled while the regulations are still in force regarding the required quarantine in a hotel for several days for all visitors to the island, it’s logical that neither Mexican tourists nor Cubans who reside in Mexico would have bought tickets on that flight.

In addition to flights on Magnicharters and Viva Aerobus, Varadero’s “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport is welcoming weekly flights on Russian airlines Aeroflot, Azur Air, Nordwind and Royal Flight, and flights twice a week on Air Canada.

Starting November 15th, when all travel restrictions will be completely lifted, it is expected that the airport at this tourist destination will gradually pick up the level of activity it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

