MADRID, Spain. – Italian Airlines Neos, from Alpitour Group, inaugurated yesterday a new route that will fly between Rome to Havana.

Flights will be schedule once a week, on Mondays, and will be operated on Boeing 787 aircrafts.

According to the official news agency Prensa Latina, present at the launching of the new itinerary were Mirta Granda, Cuba’s ambassador to Italy; Federico Scriboni, business development manager for aviation at Roma-Flumicino Airport; and Franco Campazzo, head of products of the tour operator Alpitour World, which promotes Cuba as a sun-and-beaches destination.

Granda predicted an “unforgettable stay” in the island to travelers, a promise that will likely be in sharp contrast with Cuban reality.

She also wished them the opportunity to enjoy “crystal clear waters and fine sandy beaches, as well as Cuba’s culture, history and traditions.”

Campazzo, who participated in the recent Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, indicated that in Cuba “numerous investments and remodeling has been accomplished in the tourism sector, especially in Varadero, Cayo Santa María and Cayo Largo, which now positions the country at the same level as other competitors in the Caribbean.”

According to the officials, these flights will contribute to meeting demand from the Italian tourism market, which prior to the pandemic was one of the 10 principal sources of foreign visitors to Cuba.

Alpitour Group, headquartered in Turin, already provided weekly flights to Havana and Holguín, but only from the airport in Milan.

Among the airlines that have gradually renewed flights that existed before COVID-19 or creating new offers, we find the Spanish airlines World2Fly and Iberojet.

In early May, World2Fly announced as one of its objectives to offer five weekly flights, starting next winter.

Meanwhile, Iberojet will begin to fly between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba starting next November 11th. With a frequency of once per week, the flights will be non-stop and will operate year-round.

Yesterday, Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Portuarios S.A. (ECASA, by its Spanish acronym) stated that, starting June 16th, charter flights would be re-established between the United States and several Cuban provinces that are equipped with international airports.

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s projections, Cuba hopes to welcome some 2.5 million international visitors during 2022.

