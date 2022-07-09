HAVANA, Cuba. – The surprising decision to cede the administration of tourist facilities in Cayo Largo del Sur to a Canadian tour operator, as well as the disappearance of Cubaexport, which belonged to the Ministry of Foreign Commerce and Investments, seem to indicate that the legacy of Division General Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Callejas is starting to unfold.

Contrary to speculations about a possible fragmenting of the GAESA conglomerate, what could happen is that someone in the military be named to represent Raúl Castro as president of the Group. If that were the case, then the first vice president, now interim president, will return to her post. López-Callejas had enough time to forge his legacy, with the approval of his mentor, the General.

The Cuban government aspires to fully recover with the arrival of 2.5 million tourists this year, following a total drop in tourism due to the national and international closing of borders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be difficult to attain because of competition from other Caribbean countries, especially the Dominican Republic, which absorbed the influx of tourists to Cuba. In the Dominican Republic, more than 3.5 million tourists were welcomed in the first six months of this year, and that number will reach more than 7 million before the end of 2022.

In that respect, Cayo Largo del Sur has prepared for an increase in the arrival of Canadian tourists. During his recent visit to this tourism pole, prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz inspected the newly-restored airport, the new runway, the control tower, the 400-capacity halls and the fuel supply system. The official stated that farmers must make every effort to guarantee distribution of agricultural and other products to the tourist facilities.

Sunwing Travel Group will manage Cayo Largo through Diamond Resorts: 11 hotel facilities with a total of 1,348 guest rooms. It is the hotel chain with the most guest rooms in the island, second only to Meliá.

Eric Rodríguez, executive vice president of Sunwing Travel Group’s Strategic Partnerships, indicated that in Cuba, there had never been a tourism destination managed by a foreign hotel company. The Group also obtained an import license.

Mohamad Fawzi, director general in Cuba for Blue Diamond Resorts, stated last June that his company will aim to increase occupancy levels from 50% to 90% in all its hotel facilities for winter this year. In order to accomplish that, starting in November, there will be three direct flights from Montreal and Quebec to the island. Canada is the principal tourist market for Cuba.

Also, the increase of flights from the United States will increase the arrival of visitors, mainly Cuban Americans.

One must wait for official information in order to determine what Cubaexport’s new directions will be. This will impact greatly on the import-export activity of private clients.

