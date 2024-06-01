AREQUIPA, Peru – The Indian hotel chain MGM Muthu Hotels will conduct domestic flights in Cuba with its own airline to promote tourism, according to a report from the official agency Prensa Latina.

It was the president of MGM Muthu Hotels, Nesamani Maran Muthu, who confirmed the intention to operate domestic flights in Cuba with their own airline.

In statements made during the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (FitCuba-2024, May 1-5), the executive expressed that Muthu Aviation will operate flights to Cayo Coco, Cayo Santa María, Santiago de Cuba, and Holguín, which was confirmed May 16th.

With the implementation of this platform, the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) previously specified that they aim to increase the number of visitors to Cuba, especially those coming from Asian destinations such as India.

MGM Muthu Hotels will make new investments in the future. One of them was signed at FitCuba-2024 with the Cubanacán Group, for the marketing and management of the Segundo Frente Hotel, in the Sierra Cristal, with about 600 rooms.

Looking ahead, Nesamani Maran Muthu specified that they intend to establish an agricultural business for the sustainability of their facilities.

MGM Muthu Hotels & Resorts was the first Indian chain to establish itself in Cuba, six years ago. This company opened the first LGBT hotel, the Grand Muthu Rainbow Hotel, in Cayo Guillermo, Jardines del Rey, Ciego de Ávila.

While chains like Muthu and Meliá are investing in the Cuban tourism sector, during the meeting of the Cuban Council of Ministers held at the end of March, the regime’s authorities acknowledged that tourism is not progressing as planned.

Amid the deep economic crisis on the Island, it was revealed during the meeting that only 89% of the plan was fulfilled, with the arrival of 268,176 visitors. Although this figure surpasses last year’s numbers, it reflects the challenges in reaching the already- modest goals that have been set.

