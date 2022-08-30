MADRID, Spain. – This coming October, between the 24th and the 28th of the month, Havana will welcome the IV Tourism Marketplace Gaviota Destinations 2022, the military enterprise that leads tourism in Cuba.

Promoted during the event, which will be attended by tour operators, travel agents, retail agencies and hoteliers, will be Cuban culture, Cuban gastronomy and nature tourism.

“It is an opportunity to demonstrate that Gaviota banks on service excellence, hand in hand with tourism enterprises such as Gaviota Tour, Transgaviota, Marinas Gaciota and AT Commercial, all of which guarantee that tourism operations are a success,” stated the tourism group in a communiqué issued through its website.

Registration to participate in the IV Tourism Marketplace will open on the website a few weeks before the event, according to the release.

“Previous editions of Gaviota Destinations demonstrated its value as an indispensable space through which to promote Cuba, its gastronomy, the incomparable beauty of its cities and the island’s nature,” adds the communiqué.

Regarding the last edition, which took place between December 7th and 21st, 2021 in Cayo Santa María, Gaviota S.A. stated that more than 600 tourism sector professionals from 33 countries had participated, mainly from Canada, Spain, Russia, Mexico and Germany.

Gaviota Tourism Group is one of the Cuban state entities that are included on the black list of the United States. The Group owns and holds stock in hundreds of tourist facilities in the island, including several of the most luxurious hotels, like Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski, Iberostar’s Grand Hotel Packard, Meliá’s Marina Varadero and Melia’s Cayo Santa María.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.