MIAMI, United States. – Cubasol Group, which belongs to the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym), is projecting new investments until 2030 to strengthen Cuba’s non-hotel infrastructure, including golf courses, according to information published last Tuesday by the state news agency Prensa Latina.

Cubasol’s vice president, Alex Mulet, explained that the Group has around 150 projects to be completed before 2030, including recreation parks, adventure parks and the expansion of nautical activities.

In addition, he indicated that approximately 40 of these projects will be finished by 2026, as part of integrated development with several non-hotel services.

Further, he stated that part of this plan is already under way in Cayo Coco, with other tourism poles –Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus, Varadero and Holguín- starting soon.

The planned attractions entail investments in aquatic parks, dolphinaria, infrastructure for boat excursions, sightseeing of natural attractions, cable skiing, and scuba diving, according to Yudaysi Lazo, the Group’s commercial director, as reported by Prensa Latina.

According to the official note, Cubasol also will invest in real estate as related to the golf courses.

Cuba Golf’s general director, Rubén Forés, commented that, at present, there are four joint ventures already constituted for that purpose: La Habana, Carbonera S.A., for activity in Matanzas province; El Salado, S.A., in Artemisa province; and Punta Colorada, in Pinar del Río province.

“In those areas, we will establish real estate projects related to the exercise of this sport, as well as other tourist activities and the sale of properties for foreigners,” according to Forés.

Cubasol Group is made up of several companies: Palmares, Caracol, Transtur, Marlin, and Turarte, the Agency for Performing Arts. According to information on its Facebook page, the Group is the leading company in the development of the non-hotel sector, and engages the major local service providers in gastronomy, entertainment and transportation.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.