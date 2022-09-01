MADRID, Spain. – The hotel chain Iberostar Cuba announced the inauguration of the Iberostar Selection Esmeralda hotel for the end of this year in Cayo Cruz, Camagüey.

The hotel, a 5-star facility, is a beachfront hotel and has 450 guest rooms.

“The new facility offers clients an experience in a paradise-like environment, and it is designed for enjoying a vacation with families or friends,” stated Iberostar Cuba Group marketing director, Alexei Torres, during a meeting of Iberostar executives with operators and travel agents that took place in Argentina.

During their visit to the South American country, the delegation took advantage of the opportunity to introduce the island as a tourist destination, as well as to highlight “the beauty and safety of the largest of the Antilles Islands, its cultural attractions, and the joviality of its people,” stated Prensa Laltina.

Iberostar Group also highlighted that Cayo Cruz features over 16 miles of virgin beaches, which is the reason why it sparks interest for tourists, who can “enjoy multiple tourist products and poles, and find sun and beaches, cities, nature, scuba diving, history, legacy, architecture, events and health along the nation’s territory, only minutes away.”

In spite of the constant blackouts throughout the island, shortages, and the housing and transportation crisis, the Cuban government continues to build hotels and to insist that Cuba is ready “to offer quality-service in tourism.”

As part of its strategy to stimulate the tourism sector, the Cuban regime has been presenting Cuba as tourist destination in India, Cambodia, Canada, Uruguay, Italy and Turkey during recent months.

