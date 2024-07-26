MADRID, Spain – Iberojet, the airline of Ávoris Corporación Empresarial, has launched a new direct flight connecting Madrid, Spain, with Santa Clara, Cuba. This new route, launched in collaboration with the tour operator Jolidey, also part of the Ávoris Group, was inaugurated on Wednesday, July 17.

Iberojet’s service will operate once a week, on Wednesdays, and will be available until September 4.

The “Abel Santamaría” International Airport in Santa Clara welcomed the first flight with the traditional water arch baptism performed by the firefighters. On its Facebook profile, the airport stated: “We welcome Iberojet Airline with the traditional water arch baptism by the firefighters. The ‘Abel Santamaría’ International Airport wishes passengers, crew, and the aircraft coming from Madrid, Spain, a pleasant stay. Operations begin on July 17 with a weekly frequency, every Wednesday.”

Gustavo Serrano, Ávoris’ commercial director of tour operations, commented on the inauguration of the flight: “This direct flight not only facilitates access to one of the most beautiful and less explored areas of Cuba but also offers a unique opportunity for travelers seeking an authentic and relaxing experience.” Quoted by Hosteltur, he added: “We are excited to bring this wonderful region closer to our customers in Spain.”

Although Iberojet’s direct flights between Santa Clara and Madrid are only available during the summer period, the connection could be maintained over time.

Last June, the Spanish company also inaugurated a route between Abel Santamaría International Airport—the third most important in the country, preceded by José Martí in Havana and Juan Gualberto Gómez in Varadero—and Lisbon, Portugal.

The airline is highly demanded among Cubans residing in Spain due to its competitive prices; it is also one of the few companies that allows a 50.7-pound suitcase included in the ticket price. Its fleet consists of 2 Airbus A350-900, 3 Airbus A330-300, and 1 A330-200 aircraft. In addition to Cuba, it flies to tourist destinations such as Punta Cana, Riviera Maya, and Cancun.

