MADRID, Spain. – Hotel Colonial, located in the Cayo Coco tourism pole, the first to launch sector operations in the Jardines del Rey tourist destination, in the northern region of Ciego de Ávila province, will reopen this coming October 1st after a complete renovation.

According to Agencia Cubana de Noticias, its reopening will coincide with the 29th anniversary of the hotel facility, which had been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working on the complete maintenance of guest room blocks, as well as restaurants, bars, the eating areas, the fresh-water and salt-water swimming pools, the walkways to the beach, the nautical center, the gardens and other common areas,” stated the hotel’s assistant director of sales, Sanny Orosa de Varona.

She also stated that the hot water and air conditioning systems have been perfected, because “they guarantee that the clients are comfortable.”

Hotel Colonial Cayo Coco, a four-star hotel that belongs to the Cubanacán Hotel Group, features 458 guest rooms, including suites, 10 bars, three restaurants that specialize in national and international food, swimming pools, gardens and a recently-repaired gym “with modern equipment for physical exercises.:

Varona stated, also, that the facility will be available for events, special dinners, “quince” celebrations and weddings.

Hotel Colonial also features the Casa del Habano – the Cigar House- “unique facility at this destination, that is recognized globally for its assortment of drinks and its Premium cigars,” she added.

Amidst great shortages of every type of product that the Cuban population is suffering, the official affirmed that authorities are “working to sign contracts with local and national providers to guarantee supplies for the winter season and increase the presence of Cuban products, betting on authenticity and on substituting imports in the tourism sector.”

