MADRID, Spain. – Amidst the difficulties that the Cuban people face in trying to find every kind of medications, the government of the island continues to promote “Health Tourism.”

“The efforts by Cuban authorities to strengthen the issue of health bear fruit when we see that today, one of the important requests of world travelers is related to health and quality of life,” states a note published by Prensa Latina last Wednesday about the project titled “Tourism: Competitive and Sustainable Development of Cuba’s Tourism Product.”

According to the official source, the objective of the project is “to create a strategy for exporting Tourism Services in Heath, Wellness and Quality of Life.”

In addition, the official note states the following; “This initiative is part of the External Commercial Exchange Program included in one of the six macro-plans of the National Plan for Economic and Social Development until 2030, which Cuban authorities are implementing.”

For the Cuban government, this type of tourism constitutes “one of Cuba’s highest potential,” and it has “a well-oiled infrastructure,” that “addresses this perspective and creates a products portfolio that allows travelers to be welcomed as they expect both in regard to healing practices and the protection of their physical and mental health.”

According to Cuban economist Miguel Alejandro Figuera, “the advantages of Cuba’s organic and stable health system can contribute to health and wellness tourism so much so that it can make it a relevant line item for travel as well as for the nation’s economic recovery.”

In the context of the 40th International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, Cuba’s medical services marketing company Empresa Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos S.A. and Cubanacán Group signed an agreement to promote health tourism in the island.

Prensa Latina reported again that “this is an alliance that at present allows vacationists with renal problems, for example, to be given hemodialysis treatment while they stay in hotels in Havana and at the Varadero resort; it also provides wellness services to long-term tourists in places like the Ciénaga de Zapata.”

It was revealed in late 2021 that the Spanish hotel chain Meliá and Empresa Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos signed an agreement to sell health and wellness services to the clients staying in tourist hotel facilities managed by the Spanish company in the island.

The Cuban regime is constantly being criticized because of these high-quality health services for tourists that stand in contrast with the health services provided to the Cuban people.

In a report published by CubaNet, a team of our reporters revealed that health tourism in the island is “a paradise for foreigners” in sharp contrast with the state-of-hospitals and maternity waiting homes available to the Cuban people.

