MADRID, Spain. – Amidst the crisis that Cuba’s Tourism sector is facing, the Cuban regime tries to promote the island as a tourist destination in several markets.

To that end, Grupo Internacional Havanatur signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” this week with the Chinese tour operator Tumei International Travel.

Signed in Havana, the Document “is intended to increase the arrival of tourists to Cuba,” stated Granma daily newspaper.

According to the official news medium, during the signing ceremony Rodrigo Wen, Assistant Manager of that agency, which is focused on tourism in Latin American and the Caribbean, stated that “Cuba is a priority destination in [Mr. Wen’s] agenda, and is a preferred destination among clients.”

On her part, María del Carmen Orellana, First Vice Minister of Tourism, added that the “conditions are in place for Chinese citizens to feel that Cuba is their second homeland during their stay.”

At the gathering, the “Cuba Única” campaign was presented, a strategy with which Cuban Tourism authorities aim to show the island as a trustworthy and safe destination.

The Chinese delegation visited Havana, Varadero, Cienfuegos and Trinidad, in order to best promote these destinations in their country.

In October of last year, the Cuban government had circulated the brand “Cuba Única” during the Hola Mundo Mua that took place in Shanghai.

The “Cuba Única” campaign was first presented at the International Tourism Fair FITCuba-2022 last May.

In 2023, the Cuban government expects to welcome 3.5 million tourists, although statistics to date are not very encouraging for the regime to meet “its goal”.

It should be pointed out that in 2022, 1’014,087 foreigners visited Cuba, a much lower number than the 2.5 million that the Cuban government expected.

During last year, Canada remained the leading tourist market for Cuba, followed by Russia until this country launched its invasion of Ukraine. In the meantime, “the Cuban émigré community has recovered by 53%.”

