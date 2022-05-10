MIAMI, United States. – Gran Caribe Group and the Canadian hotel chain Blue Diamond Resorts, will be managing jointly all the hotel and extra-hotel facilities at Cayo Largo del Sur, according to an announcement made last Wednesday by Miguel García, communications director of the foreign company in Cuba.

The Canadian company Blue Diamond, which manages several brands in the island, such as Memories, Royalton and Starfish, revealed the news during the May 4th events of the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, held in Varadero.

According to statements made by García and quoted by Cubadebate, the start of Blue Diamond’s operations, planned for the winter season 2022-2023, will take place gradually to the extent that the facilities and installations are validated by the standards of the brand.

“For Blue Diamond, this will be a project of great reach and a unique experience, since we are talking about the almost integral management of a tourist destination with all its facilities,” stated García.

Official sources stated last Wednesday that the airport at Cayo Largo del Sur will be expanded in order to establish airline connections, as well as to increase the use and availability of several facilities, especially at the Marlin Marina.

According to Cubadebate, this tourism pole features close to 1,348 hotel guest rooms at the present time.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz stated that the 40th Annual FITCuba (tourism fair) was “the opportunity to re-launch Cayo Largo, a tourist destination that celebrated its 40th anniversary.

In November 2021, Blue Diamond inaugurated its luxury hotel, Mystique Casa Perla, by Royalton, in Varadero, where FITCuba was held.

Mystique Casa Perla is a boutique hotel for people 16 years of age and older, that “combines timeless Cuban architecture from the 1940s, with one of the most emblematic beaches in the world,” stated Blue Diamond Resorts.

Meanwhile, in January of this year, the hotel chain informed the public of the reopening of the Starfish Cayo Guillermo hotel, featuring renovated grounds, restaurants, as well as a portion of its guest rooms.

That four-star hotel facility and the modality of “everything included”, is located in the northern keys off the coast of Ciego de Ávila. It caters to tourists of all ages and vacationing styles. In addition to its 296 hotel guest rooms, it has two comfortable residences located in an exclusive area.

In spite of the serious crisis the island is facing, the Cuban regime has not stopped construction of new hotels or expansion of existing ones. During months of world economic crisis resulting from the pandemic and of domestic shortages caused by the Communist Party’s mismanagement of the economy, construction of new hotels has not stopped, as was revealed by a CubaNet report last June.

