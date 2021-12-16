MIAMI, United States. – Gaviota Tourism Group, a company owned by the GAESA military conglomerate, will hold the Third International Tourism Travel Mart Gaviota Destinations between December 7 and 12.

According to official media sources in the island, the event will take place at the Memories Paraíso Beach Resort Hotel, located at Santa María Key, north of Villa Clara province. It “will be attended by 700 tour operators around the world.”

Several entities and agencies that are linked to the group, such as Gaviota Tour, Transgaviota, Marinas Gaviota and AT Comercial, will participate in the International Tourism Travel Mart Gaviota Destinations. Travel agencies, airlines, press groups and retail agencies will also participate in the event.

Carlos Manuel Camilo, a delegate of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota S.A. in the country, stated to the official news agency Prensa Latina that the Travel Mart will provide “an opportunity for Gaviota to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in service.”

The official stated that the event will take place at Santa María Key because “the beaches on this key were classified in 2021 as the second-best beaches in the world on the travel site TripAdvisor.”

“That makes us very proud and demands new challenges from us,” he added to Prensa Latina.

The Third International Tourism Travel Mart Gaviota Destinations will feature “indoor events at hotels wherein we will show the variety of services that are most wanted inn this market, such as company business meetings and the use of fully equipped halls for group weddings.”

Camilo emphasized that the Travel Mart aims to strengthen Cuba’s tourist industry, which was affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline in this sector has strongly damaged the island’s economy, for Cuba is immersed in a crisis brought about by food shortages and an inflation rate comparable to the one during the Special Period.

Gaviota Tourism Group is one of the Cuban state entities that is included on the United States Black List. The Group is owner and stockholder in hundreds of tourist installations in the island, including several of the most luxurious hotels, such as the Grand Hotel Manzana Kempinski, Iberostar Grand Hotel Packard, Meliá Marina Varadero and Meliá Santa Maria Key.

