MIAMI, United States. – Just weeks after participating in the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITUR), the Cuban regime is trying to market Cuba as tourist destination in Turkey.

According to Periódico Digital Centroamericano y del Caribe, island officials are participating in the 25th edition of the International Fair on Tourism and Travel in the Eastern Mediterranean EMITT 2022, that opened in the city of Istanbul on February 9.

The Cuban delegation to EMITT 2022 is made up of representatives of Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism, directors of hotel chains like Havanatur and Cubanacán, and Cuba’s ambassador to Turkey, Luis Amorós, among others.

The publication indicates that during the event, Cuban officials have presented “their tourism portfolio focusing on Cuba as destination, as well as its strengths vis a vis sun and beaches, nature and health destinations.”

In statements made to the state press agency Prensa Latina, Eddy Santos, general manager for marketing at MINTUR, stated that Cuba’s tourism would recover the ground it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism will undoubtedly stand out once more in the daily lives of people due to its resilience. Cuba is confident that it will become one of the favorite tourism destinations in the Caribbean, with new features and heightened quality of service,” Santos stated.

Periódico Digital Centroamericano y del Caribe indicates that the International Fair on Tourism and Travel in the Eastern Mediterranean “is one of the five most important tourism fairs in the world, where each year, approximately 45,000 professionals from the tourism sector participate, as well as tourists and frequent travelers who are always searching for new destinations to visit.”

