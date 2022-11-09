MIAMI, United States. – Foreign tourists who visit Cuba will be able to remain in the Caribbean country for a period of 90 days, after the Cuban regime extended the visa validity period, which before allowed for a stay of only 30 days.

The measure went into effect on November 1st, in what can be considered a strategy by Cuban authorities to boost the tourism sector in anticipation of tourist “high season”.

Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, stated that the 90-day visa can be renewed for another 90 days if the visitor so wishes.

“Starting November 1st this year, the validity of tourist visas is extended to 90 days of allowed stay in national territory – renewable once for another 90 days- which allows for an extended stay to foreign visitors in Cuba,” stated the official in his Twitter account.

The digital portal Cubatrámite makes it clear that people who want to extend their stay in the island for a period greater than 90 days must file their request with the local unit of immigration -Dirección de Identificación, Inmigración y Extranjería (DIIE, by its Spanish acronym)- closest to their lodging facility.

Countries with which Cuba has agreements of visa extensions and whose citizens do not need to request a visa or a tourist card to enter the island are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belorussia, Benin, Bosnia Herzegovina, China, Dominica, Grenada, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Mongolia, Namibia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Serbia and Singapore.

Other foreign citizens who wish to fly to Cuba must request a visa or a tourist card, which can be acquired online or requested directly from a Cuban consulate abroad, depending on the case.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.