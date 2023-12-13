AREQUIPA, Peru. – Flights between Cuba and Russia will be increased starting in late December, according to a statement from Cuba’s ambassador to Russia, Julio Garmendía, to the Cuban state news agency Prensa Latina.

“It’s already decided that toward the end of December, Aeroflot’s direct flights between Moscow and Havana on Rossiya Airlines will be resumed, as well as one flight every 10 days from St. Petersburg to Cayo Coco,” explained the diplomat.

Although Garmendía acknowledged that there are “logistical difficulties” in the island, he assured everyone that Russia’s tourist operators and airlines are very interested in proceeding with operations with a Cuba destination, a place where “Russians are always welcomed.”

Previously, Russia’s Transportation Ministry had revealed its intention to increase the number of weekly flights to 10 by the end of this year.

To this end, Serguéi Aleksandrovski, director-general of Aeroflot, announced that direct flights between Moscow and Havana would be resumed in December with a twice- weekly frequency.

Connection between the two capital cities will be undertaken by Rossiya Airlines. The company has stated that it will start operations on December 24th. Rossiya also operates flights to the Varadero tourism pole since last July 1st.

While the Cuban regime strengthens is relationship with its former Cold War ally, other airline companies have reduced or cancelled their presence in the island.

Recently, Aruba Airlines cancelled ticket sales for its flights between Cuba and Nicaragua, according to a social media statement by Telemundo 51 news channel reporter Alexis Boentes. Although initially, Boentes told his audience that the information was circulating among online ticket-sales agents, he commented on his own publication that he had contacted Aruba Airlines’ office in Miami and had confirmed the cancellation of ticket sales.

He added that the airline will only operate flights that were already sold. It was also learnt recently that Dominican airline Air Century also ceased operating its charter flights between Cuba and Nicaragua, as a result of the recent measures announced by the U.S. Department of State.

