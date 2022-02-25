MADRID, Spain. – During their stay in Cuba, a group of tourists had to push the bus they were traveling on, which belonged to Grupo Empresarial Transtur S.A.

In a video shared recently through social media, one can see a group of about six or seven foreigners trying to re-start the broken vehicle in the tourist zone of Old Havana.

“The gringos pushing the bus.” “It isn’t moving,” you can hear a surprised female passerby exclaim.

It is common to see down-to-earth Cubans in similar situations, due to how old and deteriorated many cars used as taxis are; but such occurrence is rare with vehicles earmarked for tourism, because tourism is a priority sector for the Cuban government.

In October of last year, Transtur S.A. announced the arrival of 800 new automobiles for the tourism industry which it purchased from the Korean manufacturer Hyunda.

For the occasion, Transtur expressed on Facebook: “There is no better way to celebrate the 41st anniversary than welcoming these brand-new cars, with zero mileage, modern and comfortable. They will soon be available to our clients who rent cars throughout Cuba.”

The announcement was widely rejected by Cubans who were irate about the state of public transportation in the country.

“You spend an hour at a bus stop because the buses don’t meet demand, and they are the same ones from 10 years ago;” “Tell me who in this country, on an average salary, can afford to rent such luxuries;” “Cars the government will rent to tourists and keep the money, but they can’t import food products for the people,” were several of the comments.

