QUERÉTARO, Mexico. – Cuba and Russia resumed direct flights between their respective capitals on Sunday, December 24th, according to the official press.

Flight SU6849 of Rossiya Airlines left the Sheremétievo International Airport on the 24th bound for Havana. With the resumption of fights, 13 weekly, direct-flight frequencies are anticipated bound for various Cuban destinations.

The Rossiya aircraft, which left Russia at 8:40 am, was a Boeing 777-300ER, and arrived at José Martí International Airport around 3:00 pm. This itinerary will be repeated the following Wednesday, according to news media.

Rossiya, an Aeroflot subsidiary, was founded in 1992, and is owned by the Russian government. In 2006, it merged with Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise under the name Rossiya (or GTK Russia). The new airline started flying on October 29, 2006 under a single flag.

The airline started operating flights to the tourism pole at Varadero last July 1st.

“There was a significant increase in the number of direct flights, making it possible for 146,300 Russian tourists to visit Cuba I that period of time,” stated Russian official, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Chernishenko.

Direct flights had been interrupted after the start of the Ukranian invasion. They were resumed last July through Northwind Airlines, but only to Varadero and Cayo Coco. The veto against Russian airlines has projected Cuba as an accessible alternative destination for Russian citizens. In the context of this scenario, the Cuban regime aims to reactivate tourism, a sector of the economy that has yet to reach pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

