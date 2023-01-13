MADRID, Spain. – Starting January 23rd, every individual who plans to go to Cuba will have to submit, upon arrival at any Cuban airport, digital form D’Viajeros, where migration, health and customs data is specified.

This new norm, via Resolution 320 of the Ministry of Transportation and published in the Gaceta Nacional Ordinaria this Thursday, January 12th, “is part of the country’s efforts to achieve a digital transformation,” indicated Rita María García González, director of Air Transportation and International Relations at Cuba’s Civil Aeronautics Institute (IACC, by its Spanish acronym).

Quoted by the daily newspaper Granma, the official also highlighted that this “is an international practice that provides information about travelers ahead of time, to speed-up bureaucratic procedures at the terminals.”

“The platform allows travelers to fill out the form up to 48 hours prior to check-in time of their Cuba-bound flight; they receive a QR code as a result which must be presented digitally or printed to the customs authorities upon arrival to our country,” she explained.

Carmelo Trujillo Machado, head of the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control, indicated that the online process minimizes physical contact, reduces the traveler’s time on the epidemiologic surveillance line, and avoids creating crowds.

The online application form has been tested during a trial period that started in November 2021. According to the information available, more than 4 million visits have been registered at the website www.dviajeros.mitrans.gob.cu, and more than 1.7 million visitors have arrived with their digital forms.

The D’Viajeros application form is available in Spanish, English, French, Russian, Italian and German.

Authorities indicated that travelers who have any doubts or questions can contact the pertinent Tourism entities either abroad or in Cuba directly, or through digital channels.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.