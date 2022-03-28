MIAMI, United States. – Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel stated this Monday that Cuba meets all the conditions that enables it to promote quality tourism and become a destination of reference.

During the annual Evaluation Assembly of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), the president reviewed several topics about the sector’s present condition, stating that “few destinations in the world can offer what Cuba offers to tourists.”

“We are a politically stable country, we are a secure country, we are a country with public safety, we are a country with epidemiological security, and those are realities that we must maximize” stated the president during his intervention.

Also present at the assembly was Cuba’s Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, who admitted that the country was not welcoming the number of tourists it expected.

“We haven’t had enough tourists, but we have worked [hard],” the official stated.

Marrero criticized the lack of tourism’s supply linkages in the island, although he made it clear that the investment process will not be halted for the development of the sector.

According to the internet portal Presidencia de Cuba, it was stated at the evaluation assembly that in 2021, the island welcomed 356,470 international visitors, mainly from Russia, Canada and the Cuban émigré community abroad.

In spite of the decrease in visitors, island authorities project the arrival of more than 2.5 million visitors in 2022, “as a result of higher management and an increase in both quality and diversity in our offerings.”

Díaz-Canel finished by emphasizing the upcoming International Tourism Fair (FITCuba-2022), which will take place during May in Varadero.

“Let us hold an extraordinary tourism fair: a well-conceived, cultured, elevated, innovative fair that can showcase the potentialities of Cuban tourism. What we are really asking is that with respect to tourism, we put soul in Cuba.”

