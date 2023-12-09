MIAMI, United States. – Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, proposed this week the establishment of direct flights between Havana and Beijing, during a business forum celebrated in China’s capital. The official expressed that this connection essential to encourage trade and business relationships between the two nations, according to a report in the medium Global Times.

Marrero Cruz underlined the need to establish, as soon as possible, the direct route between Beijing and Havana, to “facilitate people-to-people exchange.” “I wish we could start these direct flights tomorrow. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a clear calendar for implementation,” stated Marrero Cruz to Global Times.

The proposal comes at a time when Cuba sees as key areas for its economic growth the areas of tourism and in business sectors such as biotechnology, renewable energy and telecommunications. “Our country is making enormous efforts to transform its electrical and energy systems,” stated Marrero Cruz as he mentioned collaboration with Chinese companies in wind and solar energy projects.

In addition, Marrero highlighted cooperation in telecommunications technology, as seen in Cuba’s reliance on Chinese technology to digitalize Cuban television and the tight collaboration with the Chinese giant Huawei.

“At the reunion that was held with president Xi Jinping in Beijing, we agreed to advance in an integral manner with the bilateral cooperation accords, building on a cooperation revolution already underway,” assured Marrero.

The Cuban prime minister started his trip to China in Shanghai, where he attended the Asian giant’s VI International Import Expo and met with his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang.

This is Marrero Cruz’s first visit to China since he was named prime minister in 2019.

The prime minister’s visit follows the one made by Miguel Díaz-Canel in November of last year, during which Xi assured the Cuban president that China would “do everything possible to provide support” to Havana to face the “great challenges” of today.

