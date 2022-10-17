MIAMI, United States. – In Ciego de Avila province, especially in Jardines del Rey, there are 37 construction projects in progress aimed to provide “quality service to foreign and national tourists,” according to a statement made to Prensa Latina by Ciego de Ávila’s Tourism Ministry delegate, Iyolexis Corrrea Lorenzo.

Correa Lorenzo specified that two new hotels are under construction in Cayo Paredón Grande. The hotels belong to the Gaviota Group and both will start operations in 2023, she added.

Also, the Santiago-Habana, Perla del Norte and Sol Cayo Guillermo hotels will undergo capital improvements, and the Gregorio and Vigía Villas at the Jardines del Rey destination, which belong to the Islazul hotel chain, will be expanded and will have 36 additional guest rooms.

As to the non-hotel investments, the officer mentioned the AquaRey theme park and the Cayo Montero Recreation Complex, both belonging to the Palmares Group and located in Cayo Guillermo, on the north coast of Ciego de Ávila province.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) projects the construction in that area of a production center and a bakery in the city of Morón, as well as a support base for the tourism-services company Empresa de Servicios al Turismo (Empresur) in Cayo Paredón, and housing for Empresur workers in Cayo Coco.

The inauguration of Hotel Grand Aston Cayo Paredón in Jardines del Rey took place this past October 1st, according to Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN).

According to the hotel description published on the holiplus web, the facility has 635 guest rooms and Caribbean-style suites, nine restaurants, seven bars, two meeting rooms and five swimming pools.

Grand Aaston Cayo Paredón is part of the Cuban regime’s tourism development strategy for 2030. Also in Cayo Paredón, there are two additional facilities under construction (Roca Norte 1 and Roca Norte 2) by Cuban real estate company Inmobiliaria Almest, whose inauguration is set for 2023, according to Correa Lorenzo.

