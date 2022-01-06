MIAMI, United States. – The number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to increase in Cuba as the year 2022 gets under way. This Thursday, Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) stated that the number of COVID-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours are more than one thousand, 1,429 to be exact.

According to MINSAP’s report, at the close of day Wednesday, January 5, there were 10,677 patients hospitalized, 6,200 of them suspect of the disease, 674 under observation and 3,803 confirmed cases. One individual died as a result of the disease, thus becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in Cuba in 2022. The total number of fatalities in the country numbers 8,325.

The 1,429 positive cases that were reported in the last 24 hours were the result of 28,791 tests run as part of the coronavirus-detecting protocol; 11,798,713 tests have been processed, of which 970,567 have tested positive since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Of the total cases detected, 1,280 were contacts of confirmed cases; 92 were of foreign contagion; and 57 has no identifiable source of infection. Likewise, 18.8% of the 1,429 positive cases were asymptomatic, for a total of 134,653, or 13.8% of confirmed cases to date.

The age groups affected by coronavirus in the last 24 hours were as follows: 20 years and younger (287 positive cases out of the total); ages 20 to 39 (505 cases); ages 40 to 59 (419 cases); 60 years of age and older (218).

Due to COVID-19, 3,803 individuals remain hospitalized in Cuba, 3,772 of whom are in stable condition. Another 430 patients have been discharged, and a total of 958,382 patients -98.7%- have recuperated since the start of the pandemic.

According to MINSAP, 31 confirmed patients remain in intensive care, 6 of them in critical condition, 25 in serious condition.

The total number of positive cases per province are as follows: Pinar del Río (251); Artemisa (56); Havana (95); Mayabeque (64); Matanzas (166); Cienfuegos (126); Villa Clara (113); Sancti Spíritus (33); Ciego de Ávila (70); Camagüey (163); Las Tunas (102); Granma (13); Holguín (88); Santiago de Cuba (32); Guantánamo (39); Isle of Youth (18).

