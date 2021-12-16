MIAMI, United States. – A “romantic dinner” for 3,200 Cuban pesos is the new deal that Cuba’s Hotel Nacional is promoting, as published in that tourist facility’s social networks.

“For romantic occasions, we make available our dinner deal at Hotel Nacional’s Aguiar Restaurant,” states the announcement, published on November 18.

The dinner offer includes, as appetizers, “petals of Iberian ham on a layer of olive oil with drops of balsamic cream” or “nest of Caribbean shrimp with pineapple sauce”; as main course “grilled lobster smothered with almond-sauce-and-Cuban-rum” or “braised T-bone steak with side order of roasted Rosemary potatoes”; and for desert “supreme scoop of mixed-flavored ice creams over tropical fruit” or “multi flavored mousse”.

The menu at the Hotel Nacional’s Aguiar Restaurant also includes coffee, a welcome glass of cava and assorted national beverages.

Several Facebook users questioned the “romantic dinner” deal, whose price exceeds the minimum wage of a Cuban worker.

“They’ve gone too far. The wages of a professional. And there will be more. It’s a good offer for tourists who are not on par with Cuban nationals. We’re talking about Cuba’s Hotel Nacional. And what does Cuba mean? What does “Nacional” mean? Is this a way in which we can be better in our own country? I am free to express my opinion, but I will take it down from Facebook right now. It was a pleasure to share in previous years,” stated Regla Ruiz, who lives in Havana.

It’s a doctor’s full salary, or that of other workers. Twice a retiree’s pension after he or she has worked for 25 years. This is very sad and difficult to understand. A couple made up of working-class husband and wife cannot afford it,” user Margarita Rosa Ramón Lanza lamented.

