MIAMI, United States. – Cubana de Aviación Airline inaugurated Wednesday, May 3rd its Cuenos Aires-Cayo Coco-Havana itinerary, that will connect directly for the first time the South American country with the famous Cuban tourism destination.

Although originally new flights between Buenos Aires and Havana had been announced for May 2nd, the Cayo Coco variant was recently introduced and will be presented in the context of the International Tourism Fair FITCUBA 2023 (by its Spanish acronym).

In a statement published by the state news agency Prensa Latina, Venus Rodríguez, General Manager for Cubana de Aviación in Argentina, indicated that the goal of this operation was “to continue connecting both countries.”

The Buenos Aires-Cayo Coco-Havana itinerary will be operated on Airbus A340 aircrafts with capacity for approximately 300 individuals, including passengers and crew.

“We want to communicate confidence to our tour operators, travel agencies and hotel chains. It is a safe and stable operation with large A340 aircrafts that have capacity for 275 passengers, 240 of them in economy class.” Confirmed Venus Rodríguez at a meeting with tour operators, hotel chain representatives and more than 200 travel agencies.

For now, Cubana de Aviación is authorized until October 25th of this year. In order to continue such operations after that date, the airline will request the pertinent renewal.

Flights Buenos Aires-Cayo Coco-Havana will start with a once-weekly frequency every Wednesday, although it’s hoped that the company will increase that frequency next year.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.